Impairment suspected in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian outside of a Walmart in Goodyear.

Around 5 p.m. officials say a woman was exiting a Walmart near Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle suspected in the crash was found near 195th Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to officials. The driver was arrested.

Officials say the driver will be booked on charges including aggravated assault. The driver could face DUI, as impairment is suspected, pending further investigation.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.