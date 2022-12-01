Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsGoodyear News

Actions

Impairment suspected in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Goodyear

Goodyear Police Department
ABC15
Goodyear Police Department
Posted at 10:32 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 00:32:05-05

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian outside of a Walmart in Goodyear.

Around 5 p.m. officials say a woman was exiting a Walmart near Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle suspected in the crash was found near 195th Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to officials. The driver was arrested.

Officials say the driver will be booked on charges including aggravated assault. The driver could face DUI, as impairment is suspected, pending further investigation.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!