Goodyear woman found dead in desert after reported missing

GOODYEAR, AZ — A missing woman in Goodyear was found dead, after police say she got a flat tire leaving work and decided to walk home in 112-degree heat on June 15.

Madison Dwight said her mom Angela had just finished a shift at Denny's near South Cotton Lane Road and County Route 85.

"She was driving home just her normal commute after working all day and she had gotten a flat tire. She didn't have a spare tire or anything," stated Madison.

She said her mom sent a text, "Something along the lines of please call a tow truck for me. I'm just going to go ahead and find a way home." Hours later, and Angela never arrived home.

Goodyear Police launched a helicopter, drones, and K9 units, but did not find Angela on June 15th.

"It's not like my mom to just go missing. She loves her family very much," shared her daughter.

Angela's body was discovered the next day. Madison recalled what detectives told her, "From what they understand she followed the road all the way to the bridge. She made it to the bridge and then she tried to cut through the field so she didn't have to go uphill, that's what they're guessing."

The Medical Examiner's report has not been released, but the family believes the extreme heat simply overcame Angela.

"She worked her 8-hour shift in her hot kitchen job and then got into car which didn't have working AC. So she was probably tired and dehydrated," according to Madison.

Angela's daughter tells ABC15 she is sharing her story in hopes of preventing any other heat-related deaths in the future.

"Just as long as one person hears this and as tragic as it is... I want nothing more then for awareness to be had for this situation. It's horrible and we're all really having a hard time with it... I mean she was our rock she was everything to us."

