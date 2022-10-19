Goodyear woman discusses latest developments in war between Russia and Ukraine

GOODYEAR, AZ — Even eight months later, Karina Adan tells ABC15 she is still hurting and says she never thought it would ever happen.

"People are dying of dehydration. People[are] of dying of hunger. People are dying of being cold after having no electricity. People are just dying because they can't leave. So, there is just no way out of it. You can't stay and you can't leave,” added Adan.

Adan, who lives in Goodyear, is originally from eastern Ukraine.

Back home, her dad, younger brother and sister, aunts and cousins remain.

"It is extremely, I can't even think of the word. It is not frustrating. It is not, it's just a different type of fear when you are fearing for the life of so many people,” added Adan.

One of the biggest and recent developments in the war, are the use of Russian drones.

Ukrainian President Zelesnkyy says nearly a third of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed by Russian attacks in the last week which has caused massive blackouts.

He's urging his people to conserve energy and is condemning the Russian attacks, calling it terrorism.

"I can't explain how it is to go to bed and not know if you're going to wake up,” added Adan. "They are going after everybody. They are going after people, after people's apartments and after whatever they can destroy."

And as Ukraine scrambles to save its critical infrastructure, Adan is keeping her loved ones close to her heart.

"They are terrorizing people. I just can't say any differently. They are trying to scare people, so people go against the government, and we just quit fighting,” added Adan.