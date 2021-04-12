Watch
Goodyear police searching man suspected of attempting to lure minor walking home from school

Goodyear Police Department
Goodyear Sex Exploitation
Posted at 6:34 PM, Apr 11, 2021
GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police are searching for a man suspected of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Officials say on April 6 a man approached a student from Westar Elementary School who was walking home at around 5:15 p.m.

Police say the man approached the child at the entryway of a trailhead on Westar Drive.

The man allegedly made inappropriate comments to the child before he was told to leave by a couple that was walking by.

The suspect is described as a black male, who is believed to be 20 to 30 years old with short black curly hair or dreadlocks. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a light red collared shirt and driving a white 2000s model Pontiac GT 2-door car.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with any information are urged to contact Detective Erickson at 623-882-7422.

