GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of exposing himself to two elderly women recently.

According to police, the man followed two 70-year-old women from a Hobby Lobby store into a Dollar Tree on Monday around 2:30 p.m.

The man was not located but officials were able to obtain a picture of the suspect from security videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goodyear police non-emergency line (623) 932-1220.