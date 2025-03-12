Goodyear man possibly targeted for pride flag finds dead animals, adult toys on property

GOODYEAR, AZ — A Goodyear homeowner believes he is being targeted for having a rainbow pride flag outside of his home.

Earlier this month, Goodyear police said an unknown suspect threw a raw chicken into the backyard of a home. The homeowner told police that he had also reportedly found dead rats and adult toys on his property.

The homeowner said he believes the items were thrown onto his property because he has an LGBTQ+ pride flag on his roof.

According to police documents, the homeowner said his neighbors, who also have pride flags, have had similar experiences.

No suspects have been identified.