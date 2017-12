GOODYEAR, AZ - Goodyear Police are investigating after a Desert Edge High School student was detained and admitted to being in possession of possibly dangerous and explosive materials Friday morning.

Officials say another student reported the suspected student to the school's administration, who had the school's resource officer immediately detain and question the student.

The student, who is not being named at this time, admitted to officer's that he planned on activating the device in the school courtyard during school hours.

The Criminal Investigations Division searched the student's home and found evidence to suggest he may have been experimenting with explosive devices.

The student has been booked on disorderly conduct and misconduct involving weapons charges, police say.