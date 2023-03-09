Goodyear community gathers to remember friend killed in cycling crash

GOODYEAR, AZ — A Valley community gathered Wednesday to remember a retired teacher who was killed when police say a man hit a group of cyclists in late February.

Hundreds gathered side-by-side inside Western Sky Middle School and outside to honor Karen Malisa and other victims of the tragic crash.

"There are no words. It is like the air was sucked out of the room. There is no way to describe the energy of Karen,” said Elizabeth Warne.

Warne and her close friends consoled each other as they thought of Malisa.

"I knew she made an impact on the world and every student she has taught, every colleague and every friend,” added Warne.

The love throughout the crowd was evident.

Malisa and David Kero of Michigan were killed and more than a dozen others were hurt last month. Goodyear police say a 26-year-old man drove a truck into them as they rode bikes on the Cotton Lane Bridge south of MC-85.

Police arrested the man, but he is out of jail pending an investigation.

"Karen was a top-performing teacher. Her students certainly excelled academically as well as the character they presented,” said former Litchfield Superintendent of Schools Dr. Julianne Lien.

Many in attendance were friends from Malisa's family, cycling and education communities.

She taught at Western Sky Middle School for years until retiring in 2018.

"I was a teacher here, but met Karen long before we were teachers. Karen and I became friends in 2003 and did life together,” said Michelle Thompson.

Thompson help organized Malisa's celebration of life.

"It's very difficult to put into words the energy, the light, the drive and the passion Karen had. She shared that with so many different groups,” added Thompson.

Organizers say it's clear the celebration of life was for Malisa and for the impact she made on others, but they want to also acknowledge everyone involved in the deadly crash.

Malisa’s family set up a GoFundMe account to support all who were involved in the crash.

"All of the funds raised, through the GoFundMe account, go out to all of the people that were involved in the horrific bicycle accident. It will be evenly distributed to all riders,” said Debra Undhjem.

At the night's conclusion, some attending lit a path with candles to guide Malisa's family off campus.