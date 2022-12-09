Goodyear community celebrates holiday with golf cart parade

GOODYEAR, AZ — It’s a parade like no other.

Golf carts could be seen decked out and ready to go for the annual holiday parade inside the PebbleCreek community in Goodyear.

Dozens of non-traditional sleighs rolled out to kick off the parade.

“Here we are in PebbleCreek all the way from the North Pole,” said Arnold Hickey.

Arnold Hickey, also known as Santa for the day, joined in on the fun.

“The decorations and how creative everyone has become is just fabulous,” he added.

Christmas music echoed for all to hear, both far and near.

Leslie Bartley and her husband Robert tell ABC15 this is the first time they join in on the parade.

They decided to go all out this year, transforming their golf cart in the process.

“It’s just a big group of people that just get together and have a lot of fun, bring smiles to people’s faces,” said Bartley.

Sherri Hille was also in the parade. She says she really enjoyed decorating her golf cart and loves how the parade brings the community together.

“And everyone comes out of their shell a little bit, which I think is a hoot,” Hille added.

As the caravan rolled through the community, people eventually heard a clatter and came out to see what was the matter.

Soon after, carolers sang to those unable to come out, creating memories for them to talk about.

Sara Plaum tells ABC15 that she and her grandmother decorated their golf cart for about an hour, using extra holiday decorations they found in the garage.

“This is Abby. She’s an old English sheepdog. This is Toby, three, and Mile, one, and this is my grandma,” said Plaum.

Eventually, the sleighs drove out of sight, wishing all a good night.