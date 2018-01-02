Ex-Phoenix officer charged with murdering daughter in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ - The Arizona Department of Child Safety says they received three reports of alleged neglect or abuse before a former Phoenix police officer’s daughter died in his and his wife’s care.

That former police officer and his wife have been indicted for murder in the death of their seven-year-old daughter.

According to court records, Germayne and Lisa Cunningham each face one count of first-degree murder and ten counts of child abuse. Germayne's 7-year-old daughter, Sanaa Cunningham, died in February. The indictment also alleges the couple forced the girl to sleep outside, confined her to a patio with trash, put her in restraints, and failed to provide medical care.

DCS says they were called to the home on March 4, 2016, for a report of alleged neglect, and on October 27, 2016 for a report of alleged sexual abuse. Both reports showed no evidence of wrong-doing, according to DCS.

A report filed on December 21, 2016 for alleged neglect and physical abuse was still being investigated for substantiation when the fatality was reported.

DCS released the following statement to ABC15: "An autopsy completed by the Maricopa Office of the Medical Examiner on October 12, 2017 found the cause of death to be complications of sepsis in the setting of acute bronchitis with bronchiolitis and early bronchopneumonia, right foot abscess, multiple skin ulcerations, and unspecified schizophrenia spectrum disorder."

After Sanaa's death, $8,000 was raised on GoFundMe to assist the family.

Germayne worked as an officer for the Phoenix Police Department from 2005 until September 2017, when he resigned.

Germayne and Lisa Cunningham are scheduled to appear in court on January 2 to face charges.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has a Child Abuse Hotline available. Call 1-888-SOS-CHILD (1-888-530-1831).