GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear Fire is urging everyone to avoid the area of Estrella Parkway between Roosevelt and Fillmore streets.

Fire crews were called to the area due to a natural gas leak. Officials say they reported high readings of gas in a commercial complex.

Multiple businesses have been evacuated as a precaution while Southwest Gas tries to figure out the source of the leak.

Everyone should stay away from the area until further notice.