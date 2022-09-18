Driver hospitalized after driving through wall, into a home in Goodyear

GOODYEAR — A woman was taken to the hospital after she allegedly crashed through a wall and into a home in Goodyear Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a home in the area of Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road where witnesses say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say no other people were injured in this incident.

The crash is currently under investigation.