GOODYEAR, AZ — One person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 10 in Goodyear.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two vehicles were involved in a "serious injury" crash on I-10 westbound just past Dysart Road.

Westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at Dysart as DPS investigates.

One person was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.