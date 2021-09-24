Watch
California-based Helix Electric picks Goodyear for first manufacturing facility

Provided by JLL
New York-based Foundation Capital Partners and Chicago-based Baker Development Corporation two-building industrial complex in Goodyear. Helix Electric plans to open a manufacturing facility in one of the buildings.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Sep 24, 2021
GOODYEAR, AZ — California-based Helix Electric Inc. has plans to open its first manufacturing facility in Goodyear, the Arizona Commerce Authority announced Thursday.

Helix Electric, one of the largest electrical contracting companies in the U.S., will open a 112,000-square-foot facility to manufacture and fabricate building components used in electrical construction work, the authority said. The electrical contractor also specializes in design-build and “highly complex” electrical projects across the U.S.

According to the city of Goodyear, the building that Helix Electric plans to occupy is part of the VB|143 project on the southwest corner of Van Buren Street and 143 Avenue, which is just south of Interstate 10 and near the Phoenix Goodyear Airport. The vacant facility was developed by Baker Development Corp. in partnership with Foundation Capital Partners and was marketed by JLL, according to the project marketing materials.

Helix Property VI LLC, which is connected to Helix Electric, purchased the building on 9.6 acres for $14.8 million in July from Airport Gateway West LLC, which is connected to Baker Development Corp., according to real estate database Vizzda.

Helix Electric's new facility will also be used to ship the components to existing Helix Electric markets nationwide and provide more than 100 jobs in engineering, production, quality control and administration.

