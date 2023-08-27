Avondale armed robbery suspect arrested after police pursuit in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A suspect is in custody after an alleged armed robbery and police pursuit in the West Valley.

Goodyear police officials say the incident started Sunday when a suspect took off from Avondale police officers who were alerted about an armed robbery. The suspect drove off and Avondale PD officers lost sight of the vehicle.

The suspect then drove into Goodyear and was involved in a hit-and-run, police said.

Shortly after, Goodyear officers located and attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle. The driver refused to stop and continued to drive away which prompted Goodyear officers to pursuit the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of 99th Avenue and Broadway Road.

In a video obtained by ABC15, the suspected vehicle appears to have gotten stuck in a ditch.

The driver was taken into custody and charges have not yet been announced.

Details of the armed robbery or hit-and-run have not been released.

No injuries were reported.