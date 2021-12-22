18-year-old arrested after 271,000 fentanyl pills, cash and guns seized at Phoenix home

GOODYEAR, AZ — An 18-year-old is in custody after Goodyear police seized more than 271,000 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, $25,000 in cash, four guns and three cars from a Phoenix home.

Police say Brian Meza-Raya is facing multiple felony charges alleging drug distribution.

According to police, the seizure happened on Dec. 9 when a search warrant was served at a home in Phoenix.

Goodyear police say they began a new DEA initiative in October, specifically targeting West Valley narcotics dealers.

Maricopa County Sheriffs Office 18-year-old Brian Meza-Raya was arrested on multiple charges including Narcotic Drug Sales.

“Our goal is to keep drugs and crime out of our neighborhoods! Last week the DEA kicked off their 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign, and this significant drug seizure aids in getting drugs off our streets and away from families," said Goodyear police chief Santiago Rodriguez.

Meza-Raya was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on nearly a dozen different charges.

He is facing charges of illegally conducting an enterprise, narcotic drug transport for sale, narcotic drug sales, possession of narcotic drugs, misconduct involving weapons/weapons in a drug offense, conspiracy, use of electronic device in drug offense, money laundering in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful flight.

Meza-Raya is being held on a $75,000 bail.

