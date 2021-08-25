Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

Young woman killed, others hurt in crash near 83rd Ave. & Bethany Home Rd.

items.[0].image.alt
abc15
83rd Ave and Bethany Home Crash
Posted at 8:21 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:33:13-04

GLENDALE, AZ — A young woman has died and several others are hurt after a crash in the west Valley.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a crash.

Initial information indicates a vehicle was traveling westbound on Bethany Home Road at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for a red light at the intersection, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The vehicle struck a second vehicle that was traveling northbound on 83rd Avenue through the intersection.

Police say a 20-year-old woman inside the second vehicle died at the scene. Two other people inside that same vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the suspected vehicle also suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

An investigation into the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get more news at your fingertips! Follow ABC15 Arizona on TikTok!