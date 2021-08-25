Young woman killed, others hurt in crash near 83rd Ave. & Bethany Home Rd.

GLENDALE, AZ — A young woman has died and several others are hurt after a crash in the west Valley.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a crash.

Initial information indicates a vehicle was traveling westbound on Bethany Home Road at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for a red light at the intersection, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The vehicle struck a second vehicle that was traveling northbound on 83rd Avenue through the intersection.

Police say a 20-year-old woman inside the second vehicle died at the scene. Two other people inside that same vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the suspected vehicle also suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

An investigation into the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.