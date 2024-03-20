Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

Young boy seriously hurt after accidentally shooting self at Glendale home

The boy's age is not yet clear, along with how he got possession of the gun
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Glendale Police Department
Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 15:08:41-04

GLENDALE, AZ — A young boy is seriously hurt after he reportedly accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning at a home in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to the home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the young boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

First responders provided aid on scene and the boy was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was accidental and it was self-inflicted.

Police say they are not looking for anyone in connection to the shooting and everyone is cooperating.

The boy's age and how he got possession of the gun are not yet clear.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo