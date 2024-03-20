Young boy seriously hurt after accidentally shooting self at Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ — A young boy is seriously hurt after he reportedly accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning at a home in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to the home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the young boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

First responders provided aid on scene and the boy was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was accidental and it was self-inflicted.

Police say they are not looking for anyone in connection to the shooting and everyone is cooperating.

The boy's age and how he got possession of the gun are not yet clear.

The shooting remains under investigation.