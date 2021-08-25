Young boy and mother seriously hurt after Glendale crash on Grand Avenue

GLENDALE, AZ — A 7-year-old boy is seriously injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Glendale.

Just after 7:30 a.m., Glendale police officers were called to the area of 57th Drive and Grand Avenue for reports of a crash.

Initial information indicates a brown four-door sedan was traveling northwest on Grand Avenue when it crashed with a red sedan, according to police.

Witnesses reported to police that the driver of the brown car ran through a red light as the red car was turning left off of Grand Avenue onto 57th Drive.

A woman driver and her young son were inside the brown car. Police say the 7-year-old was wearing a seat belt, but it's unclear if he was in a booster seat.

When officers arrived they found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries and immediately began life saving efforts, including CPR.

Emergency crews rushed him to a hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. The child's mother was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the red car was conscious, alert and communicating with officers before he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.