A woman is injured after a shooting in Glendale.

At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Cactus Road for a shooting call.

During an initial investigation, police learned people inside two separate vehicles were shooting at each other.

About three vehicles were caught in the crossfire and sustained damage, Glendale police officials said.

Police say one woman was injured but further details haven't been released.