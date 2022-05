GLENDALE — The Department of Public Safety say a woman was shot at in a road rage situation on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue Saturday night.

Officials say a child was in the car at the time of the shooting.

It is currently unknown if either the woman or child was shot.

DPS assisted in the situation along with the Glendale Police Department.

ABC15 is currently waiting for more information from Glendale PD.

The incident is currently under investigation. No further information has been provided.