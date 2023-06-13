Witness to West Valley crash in search of man who pulled two people from burning car

GLENDALE, AZ — A Valley man wants to find a hero after watching a driver help two people in a serious crash.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials tell ABC15 a car crashed into a light pole on June 8.

Two people were able to escape the flames thanks to the help of a mystery Good Samaritan.

Robert Schieser was sitting in his car at a red light at the intersection of Bethany Home and El Mirage roads that morning.

"I didn't hear brakes. I don't remember seeing brakes,” said Schieser.

Schieser recalls seeing a car coming out of nowhere, slamming into a light pole and catching fire.

A man who lives near the scene shared home security video to ABC15 to give a better idea of what Schieser witnessed.

But, there is more to what Schieser saw.

"By the time I figured out what I wanted to do, ‘Mike’ had already pulled off to the side and he ran toward the car,” added Schieser.

So, who is ‘Mike’? He is a Good Samaritan who told only his first name to Schieser.

‘Mike’ is another driver who did something Schieser calls "brave to help two others in danger."

"He pulled them out. He pulled them to safety. He did not go up. He did not talk to the firefighters. He did not talk to the police. He just pulled people from the fire, goes back to the truck and was like ok,” added Schieser. "I assumed he was probably trained. In society, you have different types of people. There are some who run into the fire, some who report the fire and some who put out the fire."

The charred ground at the scene of the crash proves how serious the crash was for the people inside of the vehicle.

Schieser told ABC15 he believes both victims of the crash are alive because of the man who jumped in to help.

"With how quickly that fire went up, I do not know how they'd be alive if he did not pull them from it,” said Schieser.

As for the person who Schieser exchanged only a few words with.

"I would like to find out who ‘Mike’ is and either get him the Arizona Medal of Honor for saving these two guys or at least go buy him a beer and get to know him,” said Schieser.

Crash investigators believe speed and impairment did not play a role.