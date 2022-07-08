Westgate shooter sentenced to 44 years for 2020 shooting

GLENDALE, AZ — The man who opened fire at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District in 2020 has been sentenced.

In a Maricopa County courtroom Friday, Armando Hernandez Jr. was sentenced to 44 years in prison and 7 additional years of probation. The maximum sentence allowed with his plea deal.

Back on May 20, three people were rushed to a hospital after a gunman started shooting into a crowded area. All three survived their injuries.

RELATED: 19-year-old recalls being shot twice, recovering after coma from Westgate shooting

Cliff Castle Chopper

The suspect was quickly identified by police as Hernandez Jr., who was 20 years old at the time.

He was arrested at the scene and reportedly admitted to detectives that he had gone to Westgate "intending to harm 10 people."

According to police, Hernandez arrived at Westgate, and first surveyed the area before going back to his vehicle, drinking alcohol and retrieving his assault rifle. He could then be seen on video from the scene walking through the center firing shots.