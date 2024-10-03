Watch Now
WATCH: New Glendale community garden helping to feed neighbors and build connections

The garden is part of an effort to create sustainability and help with rising food prices
A new community garden in Glendale is not only helping to feed neighbors, but it is bringing people together through gardening. The garden near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road has been created to help create sustainability and feed people as food prices continue to rise.
GLENDALE, AZ — A new community garden in Glendale is not only helping to feed neighbors, but it is bringing people together through gardening.

The garden near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road has been created to help create sustainability and feed people as food prices continue to rise.

Garden organizers hope it will also help people bond and connect with their neighbors, planting the seeds for life-long friendships.

