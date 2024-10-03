WATCH: New Glendale community garden helping to feed neighbors and build connections

GLENDALE, AZ — A new community garden in Glendale is not only helping to feed neighbors, but it is bringing people together through gardening.

The garden near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road has been created to help create sustainability and feed people as food prices continue to rise.

Garden organizers hope it will also help people bond and connect with their neighbors, planting the seeds for life-long friendships.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the garden and how it will benefit the community.