Video: Officers rescue puppies from Glendale house fire

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police officers were able to rescue a litter of puppies from a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. near 61st and Maryland avenues.

When police arrived on scene there were flames coming from the home and neighbors told them there was a litter of puppies inside the garage.

Officers were able to use a shovel to pry the garage door open and followed the sound of crying puppies to get to the seven young dogs. The mother of the puppies was also inside the garage and got out safely.

As firefighters battled the house fire, officers used FIDO bags to treat the puppies for smoke inhalation.

The FIDO bags were donated by the Fetch Foundation, and are used to treat animals with oxygen after smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and have been contacted.

The puppies and mother were taken to a nearby vet for continued treatment.

The Glendale Fire Department says that while the actions of the officers were heroic, they want to stress to the general public that re-entering a home with active fire or heavy smoke is extremely dangerous and is something that should only be done by trained public safety professionals.