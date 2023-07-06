VIDEO: Glendale officers led on wild goat pursuit in neighborhood

GLENDALE, AZ — A few Glendale officers were led on a wild chase over the weekend before safely taking two goats into custody.

Glendale officials say two goats were reportedly running loose in the roadway near 80th and Glendale avenues.

Glendale PD

Body camera video from the officers captured the foot pursuit, showing the animals outrunning and getting away from officers time and time again. However, it also shows the moments they were safely captured!

Police say one of the officers involved in capturing the goats was also called to wrangle a loose mule a few weeks prior.

The goats have since been returned to their owners.