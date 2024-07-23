Valley man accused of stealing ammunition from Bass Pro Shops in covered baby carrier

GLENDALE, AZ — An 18-year-old Buckeye man is accused of stealing ammunition from a West Valley sporting goods by hiding it inside a covered baby car seat and posting it online for sale.

According to court documents, surveillance video captured footage of the 18-year-old and another man inside the Bass Pro Shops store in Glendale in October 2023. The 18-year-old was reportedly seen concealing more than $1,000 worth of ammunition in a baby car seat and walking out of the store without paying.

Two days later, the 18-year-old returned to the store and was again seen putting ammunition in a baby car seat before leaving. Officials estimate the cost of the second round of stolen ammunition to exceed $1,300.

Police say a loss prevention officer, who is a member of a firearms group on Facebook, saw the exact stolen items for sale within the social media group. The employee contacted the seller and gave the contact information to officers.

The suspect was later arrested at the store, according to police documents, and booked into jail on two charges of organized retail theft.