Valley business owner shot and killed at Glendale apartment complex

The owner of a car repair shop was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night.

The family of 55-year-old Ray Parra tells ABC15, he was unloading boxes and bringing them upstairs to his girlfriend's apartment. On the second trip, he never made it all the way up.

"He was happy, we loved him, we still love him. His memory and legacy, everything... his spirit, everything will go on," says Jason Parra, Ray's son.

Parra was spending time with family on Sunday night, just thirty minutes later, he was shot and killed.

"I feel like we were just robbed - all for nothing, it was senseless," says Jason.

Ray and his girlfriend Rita had driven back to Ranchwood Apartments, near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Before going to bed, Ray went back to the parking lot to get boxes out of his car.

"I was going to the door and that's when I heard the thumping noise. I went out and all I saw was him crawling up," says Rita Ramirez, Ray's girlfriend.

He crawled up the staircase and collapsed into Rita's arms.

Glendale police say someone heard screaming, a gunshot and called 911.

What happened before that is still a mystery.

"I don't know if it was an attempted robbery gone wrong or what happened. We don't know what happened... if there was an altercation, gun went off, he freaked. Regardless, we need to band together, come together as a community to find the person that did this," says Jason.

Ray's children wonder who would want to hurt their father, a well-known businessman.

"He was a mechanic, you know. He helped out so many people in the community that needed help with their vehicle," says Jason.

Ray's European Garage opened up in Phoenix in 2018 with the help of his family.

"He was so happy; he was proud," says April Parra, Ray's daughter.

We were all a tight-knit family; we did everything together," says Jason.

They plan to continue carrying out his legacy while continuing to fight for justice.

Glendale police are investigating what led to the shooting and ask for the public's help in identifying any suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.