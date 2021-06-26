Urn stolen from Glendale storage unit, family desperate to recover loved one's ashes

GLENDALE, AZ — A family is desperate for the public's help after someone stole their loved one's ashes from a Glendale storage unit.

It happened at the U.S Storage near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road sometime over the past two weeks.

Anthony Treacy moved to the Valley from Illinois, and like so many, his mom was not far behind.

"I figured... I can move some of her stuff with me. It will save her the cost. Just get a storage unit for a couple of months, it will be cheaper," said Treacy.

Treacy unloaded his mom's boxes and got settled himself.

Until his Mom got a call this week.

"They said her lock might’ve been tampered with," he said. "I got out here as soon as I could and realized very quickly the latch was completely busted off."

"My stomach dropped. It was awful to see," Treacy continued. "They took a substantial amount of boxes."

The burglars made off with "some family heirlooms, a stamp book that dates back three generations, some jewelry that was super important to my Mom."

Then Treacy realized what else they took.

"The remainder of my sister's belongings, along with her urn, which had her remains," said Treacy. "That was another stomach drop."

Shannon Treacy, a mother of three, was just 30 years old when she died in 2017.

"She was great. She was amazing," he said."She actually ended up overdosing."

Treacy and his family are now without Shannon's possessions and her remains.

"We just want to get the word out and get it back as soon as possible," said Treacy. "It would mean everything to our family."

If you see the urn, the stamp book, or any photo albums with pictures of Shannon, call Glendale police or email Anthony at anthonyglendale1@gmail.com.