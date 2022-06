GLENDALE — Two young children, 3 and 4-year-old boys, are in critical condition Friday night after being pulled from a pool in Glendale.

Glendale fire officials say the parents were performing CPR on both of them when crews arrived.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say that there was not a fence around the pool.

This is the third time a child was pulled from a pool in the Valley today.