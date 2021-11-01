Two teenagers killed in Saturday crash in Glendale

Two teenagers — a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman — were killed in a crash Saturday night in Glendale.

Police said Joseph Daniel Saiz, 19, was driving a Ford Mustang with Elana Keltner Crawford, 18, in the passenger seat eastbound on Bell Road. Police said Saiz was "driving at a high rate of speed without headlights on," according to a news release.

Near the intersection of Grandview Road, police said the driver of a Honda Civic made a left turn and struck the Mustang, which then struck the median, and two trees, before colliding with a Lexus ES300.

Police said Saiz, the driver of the Mustang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Crawford was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, police said.

The driver of the Honda Civic was not hurt and the driver of the Lexus was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.