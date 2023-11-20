Watch Now
Two people shot near 51st and Northern avenues in Glendale Monday

Both are in critical condition
Glendale police say officers located two victims who were both transported to a local hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Nov 20, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — Two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near 51st and Northern avenues around 2:30 p.m.

Police say two victims were located at the scene and taken to the hospital. Both have life-threatening injuries.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. There has not been any information released on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

