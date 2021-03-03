4-year-old girl dies after getting hit by truck at Glendale Walmart, 3-year-old boy injured

GLENDALE, AZ — A 4-year-old girl has died and another child is injured after getting struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Glendale.

On Wednesday morning the Glendale Fire Department and Glendale Police Department were called to the store near 56th and Northern avenues for reports of a crash involving pedestrians.

At the scene, crews found a group of five people that were struck in the parking lot.

Officials with the City of Glendale said a family, including three women, a boy and a girl, exited the Walmart and were on a sidewalk when they were hit.

According to detectives, a 68-year-old woman was driving a black Nissan Frontier. She backed out of a parking space, came to a stop and then went forward back into the parking space.

When doing so, she struck a parked car and hopped on to the sidewalk, striking the family.

Witnesses began performing CPR on one of the children before paramedics arrived.

Officials say the girl, identified by family members as Nariah Johnson, died at the hospital and her 3-year-old brother has non-life threatening injuries.

The children's mother was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The grandmother suffered minor injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital. A fifth person, the children's aunt, was not hurt.

The 68-year-old driver hasn't been named.

Officials say there are no signs of impairment but an investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been announced.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. If you would like to help, click here.