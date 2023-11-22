Suspect on the run after shooting two people near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are urging residents to "use extreme caution" after two people were shot near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Wednesday morning.

Officers were first called to the area around 3 a.m. when a "shot spotter" system was activated following apparent gunshots. Soon after, multiple emergency calls were received regarding a shooting.

Responding officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Officials did not provide details on the condition of either victim.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. Witnesses described the suspect as a "shorter-stature" man in his twenties, possibly wearing a blue camouflage-pattern sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing and "citizens are encouraged to use extreme caution in the area," police say.