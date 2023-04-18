Watch Now
Small aircraft makes hard landing near roadway in Glendale Tuesday morning

Viewer video shows the aircraft resting on a sidewalk
A small aircaft made an apparent hard landing on a street near Loop-101 and Glendale Avenue next to the Glendale Airport.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 18, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — Officials say a small aircaft made a hard landing on the sidewalk near Loop-101 and Glen Harbor Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Viewer video shows pedestrians and drivers standing near the aircraft, which rested near Loop-101 and Glen Harbor Boulevard.

Apparent plane down in Glendale area Tuesday

Aerial footage showed crews using machinery to move the plane.

Glendale Police Department said there were no injuries in the incident. The cause for the hard landing is not yet known.

The incident is under investigation by officials.

This a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

