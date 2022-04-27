Six Flags Hurricane Harbor holds hiring event ahead of busy summer season

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is participating in National Hiring Week — from April 23 to May 1 — ahead of a busy summer season.

The park needs to hire hundreds of people for all positions, including food service, rider operations, lifeguarding, retail, janitorial, maintenance, security, and more.

There is also on-the-job training for certifications required with positions such as lifeguarding.

“It makes a difference to get to work at a place where people really want to be,” said Hurricane Harbor public relations specialist Heather Austin. “They’re ready to have fun. You get to help them be safe, help them be with their families, and get them to keep cool in this crazy heat that we have every summer.”

The park is holding on-site interviews every day during National Hiring Week from 3-6 p.m. which could result in job offers on the spot.

Park officials said the open job positions are great for students, teachers, retirees, or anyone looking for a second job during the summer that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule.

To apply, visit SixFlagsJobs.com for immediate openings.