Silo filled with liquid asphalt catches fire at Glendale plant

GLENDALE, AZ — A silo filled with liquid asphalt caught on fire at a Glendale plant near 51st and Missouri avenues Friday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Glendale and Peoria fire crews and hazmat teams responded to a fire at an asphalt company near the area.

Cleanup is underway after a silo full of liquid asphalt caught fire near 51st Ave and Missouri. Fire and Haz Mat crews from Glendale, @PHXFire and @PeoriaFire brought the fire under control quickly. The potential for this fire to cause extensive damage was huge. Job well done. pic.twitter.com/yfuWMNxOGh — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) November 5, 2021

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a fire had started from a silo filled with liquid asphalt next to buildings and other hazardous material, fire officials said.

Crews began to battle the blaze and were able to contain the fire to the silo.

The cause of the fire was determined as accidental, according to Glendale fire officials.

No injuries were reported and the scene was turned over to the business owner.