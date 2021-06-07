Seen her? Glendale police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Monday morning.
Officials say Mariah Begay was last seen near 67th Avenue and Butler around 8 a.m. getting on a school bus.
Mariah is described as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds and was wearing a white t-shirt with gold writing, blue jean shorts and was carrying a blue glitter backpack.
If you see her, please contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000.
