GLENDALE, AZ - For one night only, you can see the thrill and action of Supercross at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

Riders from around the globe are on their 17-week tour across America, making their week four stop of the tour here in Arizona. Fans have the chance to see racers work their way around the dirt track and hit several jumps and tight turns as they battle for the checkered flag.

Saturday, January 27th is a full day of Supercross action. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. for the pit party along with qualifying and practice. Race action starts at 5:30 p.m. with tickets starting at just $15. Pit party tickets are an additional $10 or fans can get free entry to the pits with an empty can of Monster Energy.

To buy group tickets, contact Feld Direct Group Sales at 866-248-8740 or individual tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Fans are reminded that University of Phoenix Stadium has a clear bag policy, and no backpacks, bags or purses will be allowed through the gates unless clear plastic. To view the University of Phoenix Stadium bag policy, click here.

Fans are also reminded to plan ahead and arrive early since Brad Paisley will be performing at the Gila River Arena across the street. As a result, The City of Glendale will close roads in the area:

Maryland Avenue will be closed from 93rd to 95th Ave.

95th Ave. will be closed in front of both stadiums.

Follow Glendale Police on Twitter for updates.

University of Phoenix Stadium is located at 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale.