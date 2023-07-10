PD:18-year-old shot at Westgate in Glendale, police search for at least 3 individuals

GLENDALE, AZ — One person is in critical condition after a shooting at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District Monday.

At about 4 p.m., police were alerted to a shooting near 91st and Glendale avenues.

VIDEO: Glendale PD provides update on the shooting

Update on police situation at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

When officers arrived they located an 18-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Glendale PD.

During a preliminary investigation, police say three individuals in a light-colored sedan were seen talking to the victim who was outside the vehicle.

During the conversation, someone from inside the vehicle started firing a gun at the victim, striking him at least twice.

The victim took off running and was aided by a "passerby," police said.

By the time police arrived, the suspected vehicle had already left the scene.

Police are asking for any witnesses to contact them at (623) 930-3000.

No other details have been released.

