Police searching for potential victim after caller says man shot someone

GLENDALE — A large police presence can be seen in a neighborhood near 67th and Glendale avenues Thursday night as police search for a potential shooting victim.

Police say a woman called after a man told her that he shot someone.

Officials say responding officers could hear gunshots in the area, but are still searching for anybody who has possibly been shot.

Aerial footage shows multiple police vehicles in the area.

Officers are proceeding with caution as they try to find any victims, according to authorities.

Ocotillo Road to Maryland Avenue is closed between 69th and 70th avenues.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.