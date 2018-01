GLENDALE, AZ - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Glendale on Friday night.

The incident happened near 43rd and Glendale avenues before midnight.

According to Glendale police officers on scene, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision as the vehicle was traveling northbound on 43rd Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.