Police offering reward for information in deadly 2020 Glendale hit-and-run

GLENDALE, AZ — A $1,000 reward is being offered for help in identifying the driver of a deadly hit-and-run crash of a pedestrian in Glendale from September 2020.

On September 28, 2020, authorities were called to a crash on 51st Avenue just south of Missouri Avenue where a red Cadillac sedan struck a man from behind who

The man, identified by police as 37-year-old Garry Nelson Jr., died at the scene.

The red Cadillac left the scene of the crash without stopping but was located the next day a few miles away, abandoned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 with a "potential reward up to $1,000" or contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000.