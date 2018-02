GLENDALE, AZ - Authorities say a man was shot multiple times in Glendale Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

A Glendale Police spokesperson says a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds but his current condition is unknown.

A person who is believed to be the shooter has been detained, officials confirmed.

No additional information was immediately available and an investigation is ongoing.