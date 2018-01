GLENDALE, AZ - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in a Glendale parking lot on Friday night.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

As officers arrived, witnesses told them there was an argument between men in the parking lot before shots were fired.

Police say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury where he remains in critical condition.

