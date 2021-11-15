Police: Body of teen found at Independence High School in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a body was found at Independence High School in Glendale.

Officers were called to the school near 75th and Glendale avenues Monday after the body was discovered near a dumpster Monday morning.

Police have identified the body as a teenager who was reported as a runaway following a disagreement at home Sunday.

Judging by injuries on the body, police say it appears the teen fell from a press box. It's not clear whether the apparent fall was on purpose or accidental.

A letter from the principal was sent to parents and guardians, addressing the incident.

“No students or staff were in any danger due to the police matter,” the letter, provided to ABC15 by a school spokesperson, said. The incident also did not involve anyone from the school, the principal says.

The school schedule was not impacted by the investigation.

No further information about the victim or incident was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.