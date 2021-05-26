Phoenix Children's announces Arrowhead Campus, a new pediatric hospital in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Phoenix Children's has announced a new West Valley care center that is set to open in spring 2024.

The Phoenix Children's Hospital - Arrowhead Campus is set to be built at the north end of the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, located near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Glendale.

It will offer inpatient care, an emergency department, an outpatient surgery center, and a multi-specialty clinic, PCH says.

The hospital is expected to support 76,000 annual visits.

It will offer 24 inpatient beds, six operating rooms, two minor procedure rooms, 30 emergency and trauma rooms, and 45,000 square feet of space for orthopedics, neurology, cardiology, oncology and more.

Earlier this year, PCH announced that it would be opening two other West Valley medical centers. The Southwest Campus in Avondale, with a freestanding emergency department and specialty clinic, is set to open in 2023 at the Phoenix Children's Southwest Valley Specialty and Urgent Care Center. The Phoenix Children's Sports Medicine Clinic - Avondale is expected to open later this year for services that will benefit young athletes.

The new West Valley PCH centers are expected to bring more than 650 jobs to the area.

Officials expect the West Valley youth population to grow by more than 100,000 in the next decade, and the Arrowhead Campus offers even more room for further expansion as needed.

