GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue for reports of a crash.

Officials say a man was hit in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of a white SUV remained at the scene. Investigators have not said if speed, alcohol or drugs are believed to be factors in the crash.