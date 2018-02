GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale Police say a woman was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred near 59th Avenue and Freeway Lane, near Olive Avenue, around 6 a.m.

Police say the woman was found in the roadway with injuries and it appears she was struck by a car, but the car was not on scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information about the incident was given, but police said the road is shut down for the investigation.