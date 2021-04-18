PD: 2 people loose after police shooting near 61st Avenue and Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are searching for two people involved in police shooting Sunday afternoon.

Glendale Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Ngalula said officers arrived to a call for shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. near 61st and Glendale avenues. Responding patrol units were told people had been fighting in the area.

The suspect vehicle and suspects are currently outstanding and it is unknown if any were injured. PIO is enroute to 61st Ave and Glendale Ave for media staging area. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 18, 2021

One of the responding officers was then involved in a shooting with the pair, who fled the area in a vehicle and have not yet been located.

No officers were injured in the incident, Ngalula said. It is unknown if anyone inside the suspect vehicle was hurt in the shooting.

Descriptions of the vehicle and two people involved have not yet been released.